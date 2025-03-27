UNITED NATIONS 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

Troglodytes, often referred to as stink-meat by the duergar, were cave-dwelling reptilian humanoids, with a barbaric culture centered around food and scent. The stench of an angry or frightened troglodyte was so foul that it sickened all living creatures nearby, even after the troglodyte had died. https://forgottenrealms.fandom.com/wiki/Troglodyte

In Dungeons & Dragons, a troglodyte is a CR ¼ humanoid that resembles a lizard folk and lives underground. They live and raid in large, undisciplined packs. Troglodytes play an important role in the module "Against the Cult of the Reptile God".

It’s all a Game. It’s a thought experiment. We’re in the MATRIX. The last words spoken by Erin Valenti at 10pm PST, Oct 7, 2019.