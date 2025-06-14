Vatican felony crimes & concealment (SWISS Banking)

Age 15 Emanuela Orlandi (born 14 January 1968) was a Vatican teenager who mysteriously disappeared while returning home from music school in Rome on 22 June 1983.

Emanuela Orlandi was the fourth of five children of Ercole Orlandi (died 2004) and Maria Pezzano. Her father was a lay employee in the papal household. The family lived inside Vatican City and, according to her older brother Pietro, the children had the free run of the Vatican Gardens.

Orlandi was in her second year of secondary school in Rome. Although the school year had concluded, she continued to take flute lessons three times per week at the Scuola di Musica Tommaso Ludovico da Victoria, connected with the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music. She was also part of the church choir at the Sant'Anna dei Palafrenieri in the Vatican Holy See.