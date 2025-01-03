Victor Davis Hanson & The Hoover Institute (Think Tank)

https://www.hoover.org/?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=brand&utm_term=hoover%20institute%20stanford&msclkid=6a63a134fbf7142fe05bc64cd0702170
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbert_Hoover https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presidency_of_Herbert_Hoover https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hoover_Institution https://www.westpointaog.org/news/hoover-institut…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.