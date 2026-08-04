What is Nanotechnology?

NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE:

The National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) is a U.S. Government research and development (R&D) initiative. Over thirty Federal departments, independent agencies, and commissions work together toward the shared vision of a future in which the ability to understand and control matter at the nanoscale leads to ongoing revolutions in technology and industry that benefit society. The NNI enhances interagency coordination of nanotechnology R&D, supports a shared infrastructure, enables leveraging of resources while avoiding duplication, and establishes shared goals, priorities, and strategies that complement agency-specific missions and activities.

Nanotechnology is a field of science and engineering that focuses on the design and manufacture of extremely small devices and structures, typically less than 100 nanometers (nm) in size. To put this into perspective, a nanometer is one billionth of a meter, and a sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometers thick.

Key Principles and Applications:

Nanotechnology involves manipulating atoms and molecules to give structures new chemical and physical properties. By controlling matter at the nanoscale, researchers can transform the properties of a substance, leading to new macrotechnologies with enhanced properties such as greater endurance and increased conductivity.

Examples of Nanotechnology:

Nanotechnology has a wide range of applications across various industries:

Electronics: Nanomaterials are used in smartphones, laptops, and televisions to improve conductivity, strength, and durability.

Cosmetics: Some cosmetics contain nanoparticles that enhance texture and appearance.

Sporting Goods: Equipment like golf clubs and tennis rackets use nanomaterials to improve performance.

Clothing: Outdoor gear and athletic wear incorporate nanomaterials for durability and water resistance.

Sunscreen: Zinc oxide and titanium oxide nanoparticles make sunscreens stronger and longer-lasting.

Furniture: Nanomaterials create lightweight yet durable furniture.

Automotive: Nanomaterials make car coats more wear-resistant and enable self-healing of scratches.

Types of Nanomaterials:

Nanotechnology can be broken down into four main types:

Carbon-based nanomaterials: Include carbon nanotubes created through carbon-based vapor deposition. Metal-based nanomaterials: Include quantum dots developed by growing nanoscale crystals of two different elements. Dendrimers: Nanoparticles consisting of a core, inner shell, and outer shell. Nanocomposites: Composed of multiple nanomaterials or a mix of nanomaterials and larger materials.

Methods of Creating Nanomaterials:

There are several methods for creating nanomaterials: