William Holden, Natalie Wood & "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing" (three examples)

William Holden true name was William Franklin Beedle Jr. He was Ronald Reagan’s best man to Anne Francis Robbins (Nancy Davis), March 4, 1952 wedding at the Little Brown Church of San Fernando Valley at 4418 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City.
Natalie Wood’s true name was Natasha Zacharenko of San Francisco, and she never learned to swim. She married three times, twice to Robert Wagner.
1) Love is a Many Splendored Thing
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Love_Is_a_Many-Splendored_Thing_(film)
2) Splendor in the Grass
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Splendor_in_the_Grass
3) The Splendour Yacht, 55-foot & the 10-foot Prince Valliant rubber raft.
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/01/30/yacht-tied-actress-natalie-woods-mysterious-death-is-out-oahu-waters/
