William Holden, Natalie Wood & "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing" (three examples)

1) Bill Holden 1955 film, 2) Natalie Wood 1961 film, 3) Natalie Wood's 55-foot yacht.
Nov 26, 2024
William Holden true name was William Franklin Beedle Jr. He was Ronald Reagan’s best man to Anne Francis Robbins (Nancy Davis), March 4, 1952 wedding at the Little Brown Church of San Fernando Valley at 4418 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City.

Natalie Wood’s true name was Natasha Zacharenko of San Francisco, and she never learned to swim. She married three times, twice to Robert Wagner.

1) Love is a Many Splendored Thing
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Love_Is_a_Many-Splendored_Thing_(film)
2) Splendor in the Grass
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Splendor_in_the_Grass
3) The Splendour Yacht, 55-foot & the 10-foot Prince Valliant rubber raft.
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/01/30/yacht-tied-actress-natalie-woods-mysterious-death-is-out-oahu-waters/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Holden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefanie_Powers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Noguchi

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natalie_Wood
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Wagner
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Walken
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brainstorm_(1983_film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Noguchi
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2064139/Natalie-Wood-death-Robert-Wagner-shouted-f----boat-claims-Dennis-Davern.html
https://heavy.com/news/2018/02/dennis-davern-captain-natalie-wood-now-book/

