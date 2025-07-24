Bioinformatics & Hyperledger Dossiers

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field of science that develops methods and software tools for understanding biological data, especially when the data sets are large and complex. Bioinformatics uses biology, chemistry, physics, computer science, data science, computer programming, information engineering, mathematics and statistics to analyze and interpret biological data. This process can sometimes be referred to as computational biology, however the distinction between the two terms is often disputed. To some, the term computational biology refers to building and using models of biological systems.

The Internet of Behavior

IoB is a system that uses sensors and other technologies to monitor, analyze and predict human behavior. It combines artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, mobile applications, wearable devices, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), robotics automation systems and more into one comprehensive platform for collecting behavioral data from individuals or groups. The collected data can then be used for various purposes such as predictive analytics or automated decision-making processes.

What is digital-twin technology?

A digital twin is a digital replica of a physical object, person, system, or process, contextualized in a digital version of its environment. Digital twins can help many kinds of organizations simulate real situations and their outcomes, ultimately allowing them to make better decisions.

Digital Frankenstein: Building the Perfect Human Simulation for Military

ARLINGTON, Virginia — The key to building a digital human isn’t necessarily in its parts, but in a place to piece them together, and one North Carolina-based biomedical company has created a framework that can receive data from both open-source and proprietary technologies to create a real-time, multi-parameterized human digital twin.

BioMojo’s human digital twin platform features real-time representations incorporating physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral data to create a holistic view of an individual’s current and predictive state, Jerry Heneghan, the company’s chief design officer, said in an interview.