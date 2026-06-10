Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Childhood Development (Freedom or Supervised)

Juxtaposition enjoyed a Super Dave Osborne Evel Knievel lifestyle.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 10, 2026

People who grew up without seatbelt laws, bicycle helmets, or parental supervision past the front door often describe their childhoods not as reckless but as unusually free — and many are still sorting out which of those things they believe - The Artful Parent

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture