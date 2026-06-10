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Childhood Development (Freedom or Supervised)
Juxtaposition enjoyed a Super Dave Osborne Evel Knievel lifestyle.
Jun 10, 2026
People who grew up without seatbelt laws, bicycle helmets, or parental supervision past the front door often describe their childhoods not as reckless but as unusually free — and many are still sorting out which of those things they believe - The Artful Parent
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
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