Chin Diaper Steve Kerr, NBA, DNC, Steroids & Murder (NATO Gladio)

Malcolm Hooper Kerr (October 8, 1931 – January 18, 1984) was a university professor specializing in the Middle East and the Arab world. An American citizen, he was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, where he died. He served as president of the American University of Beirut from 1982 until he was killed by gunmen in 1984.

