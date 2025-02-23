Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18
3

The Great Void (The Vacuum)

One SWISS BANK META Universe (Metaverse MATRIX of Mendacity Hunger Game)
Juxtaposition1
Feb 23, 2025
18
3
Share
Transcript

The Emptiness of Space. The SWISS Gap. Devoid of Truth, Facts & Cognition.

One Geneva-based Global Universal Homogenous CULT. Fascist Pope Francis & Senile Dementia Sleepy Joe Biden One World Bank Social Obedience CREDIT Token system One Hunger Game TRUMP Freedom City detention Main Street USA Truman Show MATRIX of Mendacity

One Centralized Authority. A Singularity. One Eugenics Program. A Fascist Society. NATO Weaponized language warfare institutes: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Postgraduate_School https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Ord https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Language_Institute https://www.esalen.org/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esalen_Institute

Discussion about this video

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
  Juxtaposition1
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1