The Great Void (The Vacuum)

The Emptiness of Space. The SWISS Gap. Devoid of Truth, Facts & Cognition.

One Geneva-based Global Universal Homogenous CULT. Fascist Pope Francis & Senile Dementia Sleepy Joe Biden One World Bank Social Obedience CREDIT Token system One Hunger Game TRUMP Freedom City detention Main Street USA Truman Show MATRIX of Mendacity

One Centralized Authority. A Singularity. One Eugenics Program. A Fascist Society. NATO Weaponized language warfare institutes: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Postgraduate_School https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Ord https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Language_Institute https://www.esalen.org/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esalen_Institute