Committee for Public Safety (combating NATO terrorism)

Under Maritime Law, Military Marhsall Law, a State of Emergency now exists, a Hunger Game Detention Policy Alert:
Martial law in the United States refers to times in United States history in which in a region, state, city, or the whole United States was placed under the control of a military body. On a national level, both the US President and the US Con…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.