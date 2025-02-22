Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

"Shoot the Messenger Syndrome"

A Prophet without Honor Syndrome, a pejorative term.
Juxtaposition1
Feb 22, 2025
∙ Paid
21
4
Share

"Shooting the messenger" (also "killing the messenger" or "attacking the messenger" or "blaming the bearer of bad tidings / the doom monger") is a metaphoric phrase used to describe the act of blaming the bearer of bad news, despite the bearer or messenger having no direct responsibility for the bad news or its consequences.

Until the advent of modern te…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
  Juxtaposition1
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1