Cognitive Warfare, (a fireside chat)

Besides Propaganda, COINTELPRO, Jabs & 7G SMART DUST are augmenting human brains.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 29, 2025
1
3
Cognitive warfare: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_warfare

THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

WHO Pandemic Agreement (draft): https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF10-en.pdf

Synthetic biology (SynBio) is a multidisciplinary field of science that focuses on living systems and organisms, and it applies engineering principles to develop new biological parts, devices, and systems or to redesign existing systems found in nature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_biology

