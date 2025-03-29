Cognitive Warfare, (a fireside chat)

Cognitive warfare: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_warfare
THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
WHO Pandemic Agreement (draft): https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF10-en.pdf
Synthetic biology (SynBio) is a multidisciplinary field of science that focuses on living systems and organisms, and it applies engineering principles to develop new biological parts, devices, and systems or to redesign existing systems found in nature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_biology
Share this post