The FBI could not find Patty Hearst under its own nose! LMAO

SLA Domestic Terrorist Group kidnapped Patricia Hearst as a Media PSYOPS Event.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jul 25, 2025
1
Share

If you want to escape detection from blind & deaf FBI agents, just move into a NATO Military Controlled Hamlet like the San Francisco Haight Ashbury Project (HAP). Live a peaceful, happy life unfettered by law enforcement clueless circus clowns. Patricia Hearst evaded arrest for 19-months hiding in plain view.

  • Kidnapped at UC Berkeley, February 4, 1974 (#33 date, the highest level of Masonic Order)

  • 2603 Benvenue Avenue, UC Berkeley (#11 address) from Apt Unit 4: (#1111)

  • 1827 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco (Mark of the Beast #666 address)

  • 1235 Masonic Avenue, San Francisco (Haight Ashbury Project house #11 address)

  • 288 Precita Avenue, San Francisco (Mark of the Beast #666 address)

  • 625 Morse Street, San Francisco (#13 address, Unity Amongst Masons)

  • Arrested on September 18, 1975 (#999 date, End of Cycle)

  • Prison sentence commuted by President Carter. Fully pardoned by Bill Clinton.

