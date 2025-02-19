Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Faustian Bargain Adhesion Contracts aka: The Age of Soulless Men

Ultimatums or Mandates are Commands by SWISS Bank Authority rebranded as Directives.
Juxtaposition1
Feb 19, 2025
∙ Paid
6
3
Share

YALE, Harvard, Navy Office of Judge Advocacy Ron DeSantis is an Obedience Face Diaper COVID CULT Ritual fake Governor. Same as Gavin Newson, Gregg Abbott, Andrew Cuomo or Jesse Ventura and Kathleen Hochul are.

The brutal reality of residing within a Hunger Game District & MATRIX of Mendacity Truman Show complete with fake leaders & Mockingbird Media.

A d…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
  Juxtaposition1
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1