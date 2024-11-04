Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
4

Harvesting Human Energy, Human Husbandry (FEMA Farms, C-40 SMART)

Cult Ritual Voting for a fake leader during a Hunger Game helps to seal our Techno enslavement.
Juxtaposition1
Nov 04, 2024
2
4
Share
Transcript

Triboelectric Nanogenerators (TENG) are a remarkable technology that efficiently collects low-frequency and irregular mechanical energy, such as mechanical vibrations, sound waves, and even raindrops.

https://techxplore.com/news/2024-03-harvesting-human-motion-energy-wearable.html

https://www.popsci.com/environment/article/2009-01/harvesting-energy-humans/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_harvesting

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regenerative_medicine

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Livermore_National_Laboratory

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernest_Lawrence

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SRI_International

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Wojcicki

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Light-emitting_diode

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electroluminescence

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scintillator

https://www-physics.lbl.gov/~spieler/physics_198_notes/PDF/III-Scint.pdf

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
SWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns you & all your property
  Juxtaposition1
NATO Gladio killed Targeted Individual JFK (Masonic Pyramid Park)
  Juxtaposition1
MEDIA conceals Military felony crimes & Gladio murders (Occultism)
  Juxtaposition1
Mary Pinchot Meyer's Murder (JFK lover)
  Juxtaposition1
Our Secret Society, (Old World Order) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
Monica Lewinsky, Portrait of COINTELPRO
  Juxtaposition1
COVID Pimp Dr John Campbell, Odious Rat Fink
  Juxtaposition1
Instagram, META-Facebook & YouTube censorship channels
  Juxtaposition1