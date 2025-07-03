Human Augmentation, (SynBio-Zero Trust)

SMART DUST is Wireless Sensor Networks, MEMS & MIMOS, MOSA & SOSA

MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) is the technology of microscopic devices incorporating both electronic and moving parts. MEMS are made up of components between 1 and 100 micrometres in size (i.e., 0.001 to 0.1 mm), and MEMS devices generally range in size from 20 micrometres to a millimetre (i.e., 0.02 to 1.0 mm), although components arranged in arrays (e.g., digital micromirror devices) can be more than 1000 mm2. They usually consist of a central unit that processes data (an integrated circuit chip such as microprocessor) and several components that interact with the surroundings (such as microsensors).

In radio, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) is a method for multiplying the capacity of a radio link using multiple transmission and receiving antennas to exploit multipath propagation. MIMO has become an essential element of wireless communication standards including IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4), IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), HSPA+ (3G), WiMAX, and Long-Term Evolution (LTE). More recently, MIMO has been applied to power-line communication for three-wire installations as part of the ITU G.hn standard and of the HomePlug AV2 specification.

A Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) is an integrated business and technical strategy to achieve competitive and affordable acquisition and sustainment over the system life cycle. In the development of Department of Defense (DoD) systems, MOSA is an acquisition and design strategy, consisting of technical architectures, that adopts open standards and supports a modular, loosely coupled, and highly cohesive system structure.

MOSA implies the use of a modular design, including system interfaces designed according to accepted standards with which conformance can be verified. MOSA can be employed in both defense and non-defense sectors by using a modular architecture and an open business model to add, modify, replace, and remove system components across the acquisition life cycle.

The Sensor Open Standards Architecture (SOSA)TM consortium was started to provide more commonality across platforms for the US Air Force, Navy, and Army. Part of the effort is to bring together previously disparate efforts such as HOST, CMOSS, VICTORY, etc, into more compatible forms. The benefits to the military are the ease of integration, less training time, a more plug-n-play ecosystem, less confusion, less vendor lock, lower costs, and more. It also gives them the ability to have a more manageable innovation process and help lead design requirements at the front end. In short, the Department of Defense is heavily pushing the implementation/adoption of the standard across the branches of the military. As the sensors commonly utilize RF signaling, it is important for those in the radio frequency device community to have an understanding of this significant undertaking.

Precision Medicine, the new paradigm of health care is an emerging and bold approach that uses a patient’s personal information including genetic, environmental and lifestyle data to better predict, prevent, and tailor precise treatment regimens to deliver favorable disease outcomes. The competitive advantage of precision medicine over the traditional one-size-fits-all standard of care includes treatment effectiveness, prevention of adverse side effects and the dramatic decline in overall healthcare costs. Leveraging the latest technologies in generating genomic data to aid in biomarker prediction and integrating the data into the healthcare system infrastructure in a learning health system is an essential way to harness the full potential of data science to optimize patient care. Precision medicine guided health care decisions must be implemented and integrated into the healthcare system empowering healthcare professionals to accurately measure, predict and treat individual predispositions to diseases or conditions.

Digital agriculture, sometimes known as smart farming or e-agriculture, are tools that digitally collect, store, analyze, and share electronic data and/or information in agriculture. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has described the digitalization process of agriculture as the digital agricultural revolution. Other definitions, such as those from the United Nations Project Breakthrough, Cornell University, and Purdue University, also emphasize the role of digital technology in the optimization of food systems.