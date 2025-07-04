Erin Valenti, age 33, Murder most foul.

On Sunday, Erin had dinner in Palo Alto with J.J. Kardwell, who was a principal at Summit Partners when he was Valenti's first boss. He recalled her excitement over the workshop — how it had helped her reconcile her work troubles.

Erin Valenti was last seen alive by a former manager of hers at Summit Partners, Dean Jacobson, Managing Director at 1:30-3pm at 2500 Sand Hill Road. He recalls Valenti as "vibrant" and "uniquely talented" in an email, though he did not want to be interviewed for this story. Jacobson was the last person to her alive.

Harrison Weinstein had posted to a Facebook group called “Help Find Erin Valenti” at midnight on Friday, saying the family didn’t accept the police assessment of Valenti’s disappearance, adding her behavior was “extremely out of character.”

He wrote that the designation “voluntary disappearance” meant police wouldn’t be actively searching for Valenti. “Anybody who can help look for her, pressure authorities to do more,” he wrote, “anything else would be much appreciated.”

Erin Valenti was born in 1986 in New York City, USA to an ordinary family. As a child, she was very energetic and full of “bright ideas”. Erin Valenti was a high achiever and very passionate about charity. After graduating with honors from Georgetown University with a degree in business administration, she got a job as a venture capitalist at Summit Partners and headed a fund of up to US$20 billion on her own.

In 2011, Erin Valenti met Harrison Weinstein, a psychologist, and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. They founded Tinker Ventures, a company specializing in innovation and product development. Erin’s business acumen and innovative nature led to the rapid growth of her company, and in just eight years, she was leading a team of 120 people, capturing some well-known companies on her client list.