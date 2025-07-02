Welcome to the Juxtaposition 1 Channel.

Control Voice: There is nothing wrong with your computer screen or television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume. If we wish to make it softer, we will tune it to a whisper. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. We can roll the image and make it flutter. We can change the focus to a soft blur or sharpen it to crystal clarity. For the next hour, sit quietly and we will control all that you see and hear. We repeat: There is nothing wrong with your computer screen or television set. You are about to participate in a great adventure. You are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from your inner mind to the great beyond... The Outer Limits.