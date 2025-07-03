Maritime Law means: Obedience, Follow your Orders!

Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackMaritime Law means: Obedience, Follow your Orders!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0017Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackMaritime Law means: Obedience, Follow your Orders!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5Maritime Law means: Obedience, Follow your Orders!We follow orders and people die! It's that simple. Morality does not matter.Juxtaposition1Jul 03, 202517Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackMaritime Law means: Obedience, Follow your Orders!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5ShareMy Lai Massacre Operation Phoenix Terrorism is a NATO War Crime. March 16, 1968.Same as your mapped SMART KILL GRID Strategic Hamlet Hunger Game could be.Human Augmentation, (SynBio-Zero Trust)Juxtaposition1·6:25 AMSMART DUST is Wireless Sensor Networks, MEMS & MIMOS, MOSA & SOSARead full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackMaritime Law means: Obedience, Follow your Orders!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJuxtaposition1’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsJuxtaposition1Recent PostsNotre Dame de Paris is a Photonic, Ultrasonic, EMF KILL BOX5 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Human Augmentation, (SynBio-Zero Trust)17 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1The Fourth of July Fraud: Masonic Cult Ritual for the ProfaneJul 2 • Juxtaposition1Pyramid of Power: Hierarchy Chain of CommandJul 2 • Juxtaposition1Welcome to the Juxtaposition 1 Channel. Jul 2 • Juxtaposition1The Independence Day Hoax, Pt 2Jul 1 • Juxtaposition1The Independence Day Hoax, Pt 1Jul 1 • Juxtaposition1
