The Fourth of July Fraud: Masonic Cult Ritual for the Profane

Wear your COVID Hoax Mask & embrace your "Consensus Realty" aka: The MATRIX of Mendacity.

VOTE in a Cult Ritual

Obey Authority

Get your graphene Omicron, Monkey Pow & Bird Flu booster shots

Get your REAL ID techno-enslavement MAC address

Stand for the fake National Anthem

Embrace your 13-stripe Masonic flag with 9-rows of pentagram stars

Celebrate your SWISS Holdiay: Gay Pride, Memorial Day, fake President's Day.

You owe your allegiance to SWISS BANK AUTHORITY.

META death & cremation ovens await

Everything is a Military-Banking Operation: NATO & SWISS BANKING

Signs & Symbols rule our world: Not TRUMP, Not Israel, Not Hollywood.

Swiss Banking does. Become a PAID Member of my channel and educate yourself.