The Fourth of July Fraud: Masonic Cult Ritual for the Profane

VOTING, Big Beautiful Bill Act, Steroid Super Bowl, doped Olympics, National Anthems are all Cult Rituals of Obedience to SWISS BANK AUTHORITY.
Juxtaposition1
Jul 02, 2025
Wear your COVID Hoax Mask & embrace your "Consensus Realty" aka: The MATRIX of Mendacity.

VOTE in a Cult Ritual

Obey Authority

Get your graphene Omicron, Monkey Pow & Bird Flu booster shots

Get your REAL ID techno-enslavement MAC address

Stand for the fake National Anthem

Embrace your 13-stripe Masonic flag with 9-rows of pentagram stars

Celebrate your SWISS Holdiay: Gay Pride, Memorial Day, fake President's Day.

You owe your allegiance to SWISS BANK AUTHORITY.

META death & cremation ovens await

Everything is a Military-Banking Operation: NATO & SWISS BANKING

Signs & Symbols rule our world: Not TRUMP, Not Israel, Not Hollywood.

Swiss Banking does. Become a PAID Member of my channel and educate yourself.

