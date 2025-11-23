John Iverson, 42 & Don Frick, 33 missing persons

John Gordon Iverson was a talented electrical engineer and inventor. His company, Electron Kinetics, produced highly regarded audio amplification systems. Unfortunately, this genius had a dark side. He was a heavy drinker, which hardly improved his already difficult personality. He displayed a crude prejudice against minority groups. He was in the habit of telling colorful, and completely fictitious, stories about his personal life and career. Iverson was, in short, an irritating, perhaps even disturbing man.

In 1991, the 42-year-old Iverson was living in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with one Kathleen Munro. He and Munro had married in 1987, but quickly divorced, supposedly for financial reasons which were never publicly explained. After the divorce, Iverson put all his assets in Munro’s name, for equally obscure reasons. That move of his may--or may not--have been a critical factor in later developments.

Electron Kinetics:

In 1981 John Iverson shot down Electro Research and in 1982 he founded Electron kinetics and made the Eagle A7 amplifier – the Electron kinetics stuff was cheaper and sold well, which is maybe why they do not retain any “legendary” status today, apart from the connection to John Iverson and the mystery around him. They were good amps, but not as special and revolutionary as the Electro Research pieces.

