REAL ID Hyperledger Social CREDIT, (ZERO TRUST DNA Verified)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company does business as CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. The company has approximately 500 employees and has offices in Zug, Switzerland, Boston, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. Its manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts won the Facilities of the Year Award (FOYA) award in 2022. The company’s lead program, exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel (formerly CTX001), was granted regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023.

Hyperledger (or the Hyperledger Project) is an umbrella project of open source blockchains and related tools that the Linux Foundation started in December 2015. IBM, Intel, and SAP Ariba have contributed to support the collaborative development of blockchain-based distributed ledgers. It was renamed the Hyperledger Foundation in October 2021. In September 2024, Hyperledger Foundation and Trust Over IP Foundation became part of the newly launched Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust.

Understanding Blockchain:

Blockchain is a decentralized, distributed ledger technology that securely records transactions across multiple computers. It is designed to be immutable, meaning that once data is recorded, it cannot be altered without altering all subsequent blocks, ensuring data integrity and security.

Key Principles

Decentralization: Unlike traditional databases managed by a central authority, blockchain operates on a peer-to-peer network where each participant (node) has a copy of the entire blockchain. This decentralization reduces the risk of data tampering and enhances security. Immutable Ledger: Each transaction is recorded in a block, which is linked to the previous block using cryptographic hashes. This chain of blocks forms an immutable ledger, making it nearly impossible to alter any information without changing all subsequent blocks. Consensus Mechanisms: Blockchain relies on consensus algorithms like Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate and add new transactions to the blockchain. These mechanisms ensure that all nodes agree on the validity of transactions, maintaining the integrity of the blockchain.

Blockchain's Role in CBDC

Blockchain serves as the backbone for CBDC by providing a distributed ledger that records all transactions immutably. Each transaction is verified using cryptographic algorithms and added to a chain of blocks, ensuring data integrity and security. This decentralized ledger is maintained across a network of nodes, making it tamper-proof and transparent.

CBDC transactions are recorded in real-time on the blockchain, enabling traceability and reducing the risk of fraud or money laundering. The transparency of blockchain ensures that all participants in the network can view the transaction history, fostering trust in the system.

Key Features of Blockchain in CBDC