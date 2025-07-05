Erin Valenti, Murder most Foul (NATO Gladio assassination)

October 7, 2019, after meeting with Private Bankers Dean Jacobson & JJ Kardwell.
Erin was age 33. Masonic level 33 is the highest rank.
Her body found at a #999 Bose Lane house with five diamonds in sidewalk
Found 27-miles for her last appointment at 2500 Sand Hill Rd, #999
Last spoke to her mother at a #666 Menlo Drive house, Mark of the Beast.
Murdered during the merger of Facebook & CTRL.labs renamed as META Death.
Her last Hotel was at 3901 El Camino Real, #13 address, Unity amongst Masons
A Masonic Mason Ritual Murder much like JFK, Sharon Tate, Zodiac, Victor Ohta family massacre, William Colby & Jon Benet Ramsey murders.
Share this post