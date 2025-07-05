Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Erin Valenti, Murder most Foul (NATO Gladio assassination)

Ben Seigel, JFK, MLK, RFK, Abigail Folger, Leno LaBianca, Jon Benet, Andrew Getty, Zodiac & Erin Valenti were all NATO murders EXEMPT under Maritime Law.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jul 05, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

October 7, 2019, after meeting with Private Bankers Dean Jacobson & JJ Kardwell.

  • Erin was age 33. Masonic level 33 is the highest rank.

  • Her body found at a #999 Bose Lane house with five diamonds in sidewalk

  • Found 27-miles for her last appointment at 2500 Sand Hill Rd, #999

  • Last spoke to her mother at a #666 Menlo Drive house, Mark of the Beast.

  • Murdered during the merger of Facebook & CTRL.labs renamed as META Death.

  • Her last Hotel was at 3901 El Camino Real, #13 address, Unity amongst Masons

A Masonic Mason Ritual Murder much like JFK, Sharon Tate, Zodiac, Victor Ohta family massacre, William Colby & Jon Benet Ramsey murders.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture