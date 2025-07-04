Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Erin Valenti, age 33, was murdered, EXEMPT under Maritine Law

NATO Gladio crimes are fully EXEMPT under SWISS One World Governance.
Jul 04, 2025
Erin was age 33. Masonic level 33 is the highest rank.

Her body found at a #999 Bose Lane house with five diamonds in sidewalk
Found 27-miles for her last appointment at 2500 Sand Hill Rd, #999
Last spoke to her mother at a #666 Menlo Drive house, Mark of the Beast.
Murdered during the merger of Facebook & CTRL.labs renamed as META Death.
Her last Hotel was at 3901 El Camino Real, #13 address, Unity amongst

A Masonic Mason Ritual Murder much like JFK, Sharon Tate, Zodiac, Victor Ohta family massacre, William Colby & Jon Benet Ramsey murders.

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/167502161?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts

