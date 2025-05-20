Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Mosaic, Net-Centric, Sentient Warfare

7G MESH Wireless Sensor Networks of ambient resonance, sound, light, temperature.
May 20, 2025
Inescapable & Ubiquitous system of cross-domain warfare of trace, track & target. Hunt the target from a distance. SATCOM, 7G SMART DUST, LED lights, Ring Cameras, SMART METERS, Bluetooth, Musical Concerts, Parks, Churches, Stadiums.

The MESH Net-Centric Warfare, formerly called Mosaic.

The Army and Navy are working together on this kill web concept in …

