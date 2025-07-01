The Independence Day Hoax, Pt 2

The War of Independence waged from 1775-1783 was later branded as the fight for: Life, Liberty & Pursuit of Happiness.
Thirteen striped Masonic Flag? #13 is Unity Amongst Masons.
Slogans go hand & hand with Anthropology, Societal Resets:
Safe & Effective (false, untrue, baseless claim)
Follow the Science or Follow in Silence (Acquiescence)
Trust the Plan (Ignore independent thinking & OBEY directives)
Nobody is safe until everybody is safe (an oxymoron)
Face Diaper Masking, 6-Feet Social Distancing. 6 = #33 Unity Amongst Masons
A chicken in every pot and a car in every garage. Herbert Hoover
There has been an outbreak of COVID among the unvaccinated. Anthony Fauci
Photo: Dr. Jane Ruby who is NOT a medical doctor nor a nurse who cares for patients
Hypocrisy: the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform, pretense:
