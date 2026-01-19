Professor Engelstein re: E-Medicine Criminality (Long COVID Syndrome)

Human Augmentation is being promoted by your Medicare Owned medical physicians and a dishonest media. Computer to Brain interface control.

Molecular Engineering is CRISPR Therapeutic DBA Gene editing disruption which is being called E-Medicine as the concealment for techno Enslavement.

Eltromagnetic Communications is NATO Weapon System.

Energy Harvesting Wireless Body Area Network:

EH-WBAN stands for Energy Harvesting Wireless Body Area Network. It refers to a type of network that utilizes energy harvesting techniques to power sensors embedded in the human body, enabling continuous monitoring of physiological parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature. This technology aims to enhance energy efficiency and reduce the need for batteries in wearable devices, making it particularly useful in medical applications for long-term health monitoring.

Welcome to your Hunger Game Farm:

12-Hunger Game Districts, 13- Federal Reserve Banks for SWISS Human Farming.

United Nation Agenda 2030, Geneva World Governance HQ

World Economic Forum (WEF), Larry Rat Fink & Stephen Swartzman

NATO one world police force

BIS, World Bank, IMF & UBS one world banking, BlackRock & Blackstone

ICE, TSA, DHS, DARPA, DOE, DOD, RAND Corp. Thinks Tanks, your local Sheriff & Police, USAF, USMC, ARMY, NAVY, Space Force, NASA

Radar technology is increasingly being utilized for human activity recognition (HAR), offering non-contact methods that enhance accuracy and efficiency in various applications such as health monitoring and security.

Overview of Radar-Based HAR: