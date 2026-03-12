Michael Dukakis and the Long View of Public Service: From “Recipe for Democracy” to a Beacon for the AI Age.

The 250ieth July 4th anniversary will sport celebrations everywhere as Technocracy and Technocrats slither around to provide the exploding cake. The war with Iran provides emergency powers to do unthinkable and unspeakable things to our nation. Americans are already in a state of shock with the uncertainty of war, which is the perfect scenario for Technocrats to practice the “Science of social engineering.” ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

A 112,000-word book called America at 250: A Beacon for the AI Age is launching at Harvard on May 1, 2026 — timed to America’s 250th birthday. Its authors are former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis and the CEO of the AI World Society (AIWS), a UN Centennial Initiative contributor. Every organization named in this article is marketing democracy to subvert the Republic — deliberately deploying the language of freedom, renewal, and citizen governance to dismantle the fixed constitutional foundation that makes those words mean anything at all. The book proposes replacing the Declaration’s metaphysical framework — unalienable rights grounded in fixed human nature — with an AI-governed “enlightened governance” order certified by unelected international bodies. It is not a birthday gift to the Republic. It is a blueprint for its supersession.

After leaving elected office in 1991, Dukakis began teaching political science at Northeastern University in Boston and serving as visiting professor in public policy at UCLA. He retired from both institutions in 2022. “Mike Dukakis has had a brilliant political career, but he also left a big legacy at the UCLA Luskin School as an amazing educator and mentor,” said Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, interim dean of the Luskin School School of Public Affairs.

In the film, Dukakis describes his work on college campuses as “one of the best things I’ve ever done.” Steadfast and relatable, he implores young people to see public service as a “noble profession” and for all of us to see democracy as a “precious gift” that requires “constant nurturing.”

Post Humanity Insanity, UN Agenda 2030 REAL ID Techno-Enslavement.