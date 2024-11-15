God's Bankers, (Visit Rome and Die)

The apparent suicide last month of an Italian financier known as ''God's banker,'' who was found hanged beneath London's Blackfriars Bridge, has added to the mystery of a major Italian financial scandal in which the Vatican appears heavily involved. (Friday morning June 18, 1982, discovery of Roberto Calvi, age 62, hung)

The cost to the Roman Catholic Church could amount to several hundred million dollars. The scandal centers on some $1.4 billion in unsecured loans made in Latin America by Banco Ambrosiano, Italy's largest privately owned banking group, and endorsed by the Vatican bank. It is sending shock waves through the world of international finance and raising questions about current efforts to regulate the foreign operations of multinational banks.

Chairman of the Banco Ambrosiano, Milan Italy, the largest Private Bank in Italy. see the link below: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WubOaxc8O3kG/

On the morning of Thursday, June 17, 1982, Londoners awoke to the sight of Roberto Calvi suspended by his neck with an orange cord from beneath the Black Friar's Bridge over the River Thames. Clavi wore a gray suit and 12lbs of cement brinks inside his coat pockets along with a fake passport for Giani Calvini.

On the same day, Calvi’s long-term personal secretary, Graziella Corrocher, fell to her death from a window of the bank’s Milan headquarters, an apparent suicide (though conspiracy theories, naturally, abound). She had reportedly left a note saying: “May Calvi be double cursed for the damage he has caused the bank and all its employees.”

A senior official of the Banco Ambrosiano, which was declared insolvent last August, fell to his death today from the fourth floor of one of the bank's office buildings, a spokesman for the bank said. It was the third apparent suicide since June involving a bank figure.

Giuseppe Della Cha, 54 years old, a vice director of the Nuovo Banco Ambrosiano, had returned to work this week after a long illness. The police said that Mr. Della Cha had apparently committed suicide but that his act was not related to the bank's financial troubles. They said that a note left by Mr. Della Cha referred to a family problem.

When the invisible hand closed these three Private Banker lives, it sent a powerful message to the other Bankers in NYC, London, Zurich, Milan and within the Holy See Vatican City Paul Marcinkus and the Ercole Orlandi family.