Pt. 3: Mark Furman & The Glove Don't Fit?

COINTELPRO attorney F. Lee Bailey was assigned to many Gladio Murder cases:

My Lai Massacre ARMY Senior Officer in-field Captain Ernest Medina (acquitted of all war crimes)

SLA Bank Robbery and felony conviction of Patricia Hearst.

Acquittal of OJ Simpson of double murder.

Mark Furman was a USMC Vietnam Veteran same as was Leonard Lake & Charles Ng.

Mark Fuhrman (born February 5, 1952) is a former detective of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). He is primarily known for his part in the investigation of the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the O. J. Simpson murder case.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Fuhrman

Before his involvement in the O. J. Simpson trial, Kaelin appeared in the beach comedy movie Beach Fever (1987), in which his character created a love potion with his friend and hit on girls at the beach; he also starred in Night Shadow (1989), a low budget horror movie.

Kaelin briefly made national headlines when he said he never told the New York Post columnist Cindy Adams that Simpson definitely killed his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. He said he has expressed his opinion before, that he thinks Simpson did it, but "I have no firsthand knowledge."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kato_Kaelin

Faye Denise Resnick (née Hutchison; born July 3, 1957)[1] is an American television personality, author, and interior designer. She is best known for her involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trial and for her appearance on the reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Faye_Resnick

Robert George Kardashian (February 22, 1944 – September 30, 2003) was an American attorney and businessman. He gained recognition as O. J. Simpson's friend and defense attorney during Simpson's 1995 murder trial. He had four children with his first wife, Kris Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, who appear on their family reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and its spinoffs.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Kardashian

Jeffrey Ross Toobin[1] (/ˈtuːbɪn/; born May 21, 1960) is an American lawyer, author, blogger, and legal analyst for CNN.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Toobin

Harvey Robert Levin (born September 2, 1950) is an American television producer, legal analyst, journalist, and former lawyer. He founded the celebrity news website TMZ in 2005, and later briefly served as the host of OBJECTified (2016–present), which aired on the Fox News Channel.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvey_Levin

Geraldo Rivera (born Gerald Riviera; July 4, 1943, is an American journalist, attorney, author, and political commentator who worked at the Fox News Channel from 2001 to 2023. He hosted the tabloid talk show Geraldo from 1987 to 1998. He gained publicity with the live 1986 TV special The Mystery of Al Capone's Vaults. Rivera hosted the news magazine program Geraldo at Large, hosts the occasional broadcast of Geraldo Rivera Reports (in lieu of hosting At Large). He served as a rotating co-host of The Five from 2022 to 2023.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geraldo_Rivera

Nancy Ann Grace (born October 23, 1959) is an American legal commentator and television journalist. She hosted Nancy Grace, a nightly celebrity news and current affairs show on HLN, from 2005 to 2016, and Court TV's Closing Arguments from 1996 to 2007. She also co-wrote the book Objection!: How High-Priced Defense Attorneys, Celebrity Defendants, and a 24/7 Media Have Hijacked Our Criminal Justice System. Grace was also the arbiter of Swift Justice with Nancy Grace in the syndicated courtroom reality show's first season.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nancy_Grace

Daniel Abrams (born May 20, 1966) is an American media entrepreneur, television host, and author. He recently sold Law&Crime in October 2023 to video content startup Jellysmack in a deal reportedly worth $125 million. He is also the owner of the influential media and politics site, Mediaite, and other digital media properties such as fine spirits media and events company Bottle Raiders. Abrams is the proprietor of Ev&Em Vineyards, named after his children Everett and Emilia, in New York's North Fork.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Abrams

Dominick John Dunne[1] (October 29, 1925 – August 26, 2009, was an American writer, investigative journalist, and producer. He began his career in film and television as a producer of the pioneering gay film The Boys in the Band (1970) and as the producer of the award-winning drug film The Panic in Needle Park (1971). He turned to writing in the early 1970s. After the 1982 murder of his daughter Dominique, an actress, he began to write about the interaction of wealth and high society with the judicial system. Dunne was a frequent contributor to Vanity Fair, and, beginning in the 1980s, often appeared on television discussing crime.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominick_Dunne

Lawrence Schiller was born in 1936 in Brooklyn to Jewish parents and grew up outside of San Diego, California. After attending Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, he worked for Life magazine, Paris Match, The Sunday Times, Time, Newsweek, Stern, and The Saturday Evening Post as a freelance photojournalist.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Schiller