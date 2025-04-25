RFKJ age difference with Olivia Nuzzi (39-year age gap)

Olivia Nuzzi & RFKJ High Jinx "Inappropriate Relations"

RFKJ's unending infidelities. The garrote murder of his second of three wives, Mary Richardson remains unresolved. (May 16, 2012). Emily Black, Mary Richardson & Cheryl Hines

Olivia Nuzzi, age 31, of the New York Magazine Washington Star Correspondent: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/olivia-nuzzi-on-leave-after-relationship-with-former-subject-reportedly-rfk-jr/ar-AA1qSb3s?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=567dd2ddf3fd42c5ae0884ec4e5be63a&ei=21

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_F._Kennedy_Jr. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheryl_Hines https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Richardson_Kennedy https://businessinsiderrs.com/emily-ruth-black-life-of-robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-first-wife/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olivia_Nuzzi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ryan_Lizza https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Weiner https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_F._Kennedy_Jr.