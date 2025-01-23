Sabrina & Juxta re: SMART DUST, Hunger Game Electronic Corridors (Joy Weiss CEO)

The Little Weimar Republic of Pacific Palisades: Jewish Anthropology Think Tank
The RAND Corporation of Santa Monica, California
DARPA & Department of Defense NATO United Nations Switzerland
Dust Networks makers of SMART DUST wireless sensor networks
Kristopher J. Pister, PhD from UC Berkeley
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister
https://en.wikipedia…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.