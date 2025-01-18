Sabrina on 6G, willful Ignorance (Terahertz sub-millimeter radiation waves)

7G is SMART DUST aka: Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) by RAND & Dust Networks, United Nations, CERN, ITU, IEEE & DARPA

6G Terahertz EMF is the radiation technology in play since before the COVID Havana Syndrome Operation. 5G is no longer relevant.

All living creatures have a Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN) and are no hooked up the cloud. Fools peopl…