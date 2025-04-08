Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Sentient Intelligence System, Quantum Computing

The Internet of Everything: Humans, insects, animals, DNA REAL ID, trace, track, target.
Juxtaposition1
Apr 08, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Sentient, sometimes reported on and referred to as the Future Ground Architecture program, is a heavily classified artificial intelligence satellite intelligence analysis system of the United States Intelligence Community, operated by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and developed by their Advanced Systems and Technology Directorate (AS&T), with the United States Air Forces Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Department of Energy's National Laboratories.

Synthetic Environment for Analysis and Simulations (SynBio-Synthetic Biology)

https://medium.com/@ken.korczak/sentient-world-simulation-youre-in-it-now-f8803e10e5a0 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sentient_(intelligence_analysis_system)#History https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_Environment_for_Analysis_and_Simulations

"The DOD is developing a parallel to Planet Earth, with billions of individual "nodes" to reflect every man, woman, and child this side of the dividing line between reality and AR.

"Called the Sentient World Simulation (SWS), it will be a "synthetic mirror of the real world with automated continuous calibration with respect to current real-world information", according to a concept paper for the project. https://www.wired.com/2007/06/a-military-seco/

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025 (Facial ID)
  Juxtaposition1
Was Kato a CIA drug dealer for Nicole & OJ Simpson?
  Juxtaposition1
Pt 4: Nicole Brown & OJ, (Military Hollywood)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Operations in Hollywood (Sharon Tate to Nicole Brown)
  Juxtaposition1
Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman Murders (Epilogue)
  Juxtaposition1
The Murder Trial of O.J. Simpson (COINTELPRO Clown Show)
  Juxtaposition1
Space Alien Hoax aka: Majestic 12, MJ-12, Majic-12
  Juxtaposition1