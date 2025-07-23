Precision Medicine is a 24-7 weapon targeting weapon.
Biosecurity ZERO TRUST & SWISS CRISPR Social Credit based system
aka: Techno-enslavement
The Internet of Behavior (Compliance & Obedience) IoB
Molecular Engineered Zombies, gene-edited cloning & research medicine
Tethered to the HAL-9000 Super AI Eye in the Sky 24-7
United Nations Agenda 2030 One World Governance



The Internet of Behavior for Obedience & Compliance (IoB)
DNA REAL ID-Digital MAC address for Molecular Communiation tethered to the Cloud
Jul 23, 2025
