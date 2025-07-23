Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

The Internet of Behavior for Obedience & Compliance (IoB)

DNA REAL ID-Digital MAC address for Molecular Communiation tethered to the Cloud
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jul 23, 2025
1
Share

  • Precision Medicine is a 24-7 weapon targeting weapon.

  • Biosecurity ZERO TRUST & SWISS CRISPR Social Credit based system

  • aka: Techno-enslavement

  • The Internet of Behavior (Compliance & Obedience) IoB

  • Molecular Engineered Zombies, gene-edited cloning & research medicine

  • Tethered to the HAL-9000 Super AI Eye in the Sky 24-7

  • United Nations Agenda 2030 One World Governance

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture