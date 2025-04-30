The Obelisk, (summation), Pt 2

The obelisk is a tall, four-sided structure with a pyramid-shaped top. It originated in ancient Egypt and represented the benben, the primordial mound upon which the god Atum stood at the creation of the world. The Egyptians believed that a day would come when the gods would die, and all would return to the uniformity of primordial chaos. Obelisks were often dedicated to the solar gods of Egypt and represented the power of the pharaoh. In the American colonies and early Republic, the term obelisk referred to a slender shaft or pillar with four faces that diminished in width from the base to a pyramidal top.

https://oowww.obelisks.org/en/index.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Obelisk

Behind the Masonic Symbols: Square and Compasses: While there are many symbols associated with Freemasonry, none are more universally recognizable than the square and compasses. It is well-known enough that even those who are not personally acquainted with the fraternity understand the connection when they come across it. Like many aspects of Freemasonry, the precise origins of this symbol are unknown. However, it is thought to have roots in the Medieval stonemasons’ guilds.