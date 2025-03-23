Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

7G MESH WSN wireless sensor networks weapons (ubiquitous & inescapable)

UN Agenda 2030: Sustainable is code for Techno Enslavement Human Husbandry
Juxtaposition1
Mar 23, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

7G SMART DUST for the augmented people:

MEMS & MIMOs with MOSA & SOSA operating systems. Massive Input, Massive Output enable molecular wireless communication 7G MESH: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-9-smart-dust-darpa-biosensors

MEMS & MIMO biosensors create the 7G MESH: Membrane-Based NEMS/MEMS Biosensors | ACS Applied Electronic Material. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsaelm.3c01732#

RAND Corporation, UC Berkeley, MIT, Dust Networks & felony crimes:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visible_light_communication

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JASON_(advisory_group)

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
SMART Hamlets (Techno Enslavement KILL BOXES)
  Juxtaposition1
Non-Compliance TOKEN CREDIT Control Policy
  Juxtaposition1
TOKEN CREDIT (Programmable Controlled Money Privileges)
  Juxtaposition1
LED Military Weapon streetlights & headlights (Photonics)
  Juxtaposition1
SMART Hamlets (mapped KILL GRIDS) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
SMART Hamlets (mapped KILL GRIDS) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
The Havana Syndrome (EMF, Photonics, Ultrasound, SMART METERS, LED DEWs)
  Juxtaposition1