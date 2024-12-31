Addendum: Mitigation & Counter Measures of our NYE 2024/25 Show

The meeting revolved around discussions on personal health, wellness, and the potential dangers of emerging technologies such as smart dust and nanotechnology. There were also discussions on the legal system, the control exerted by NATO forces, and the importance of education on electronic warfare. The conversation ended with a focus on the importance o…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.