Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Addendum: Mitigation & Counter Measures of our NYE 2024/25 Show

Cleansing, mitigation for survival in a SWISS Bank funded Augmented Dystopian World
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 31, 2024
∙ Paid
14
7
Share

The meeting revolved around discussions on personal health, wellness, and the potential dangers of emerging technologies such as smart dust and nanotechnology. There were also discussions on the legal system, the control exerted by NATO forces, and the importance of education on electronic warfare. The conversation ended with a focus on the importance o…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture