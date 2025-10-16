Unabomber Harvard University academic scholarship:

8 Prescott St, Kaczynski’s home during his first year at Harvard

Ted Kaczynski matriculated at Harvard College as a mathematics prodigy. During his first year at the university, Kaczynski lived at 8 Prescott Street, which was intended to provide a small, intimate living space for the youngest, most precocious incoming students. For the following three years, he lived at Eliot House. His housemates and other students at Harvard described Kaczynski as a very intelligent but socially reserved person. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Harvard in 1962, finishing with a GPA of 3.12.

On July 2, 1982, Engineering professor Diogenes J. Angelakos entered a faculty lounge used by mathematics and computer science personnel in Cory Hall. There, he noticed a strange-looking piece of equipment.

At first, he believed it must be some type of measuring device — one prominent feature was a gauge of some sort. The apparatus incorporated a metal container and featured a carrying handle resembling a handsaw grip.

When he lifted the handle, a pipe bomb placed inside the metal can exploded. Almost instantly metal shrapnel — and the sheer force of the blast - caused serious damage to Angelakos’ face, hand and arm. Flesh was torn from his fingers, and tendons were decimated.

That the container of gasoline itself had not ignited into a devastating fireball was incredibly fortunate. Later, Professor Angelakos explained why: “The idiot filled the tank to the top...and didn’t leave enough air for the gasoline to explode.”

Again, the Unabomber had signed his handiwork with amateurism. And perhaps more; a fragment of paper had survived the blast. On it, the Unabomber typed “- it works! I told you it would. RV.”

Although the message made no sense to investigators at the time, it turned out the Unabomber had attempted to implicate previous Berkeley colleagues, Hung Hsi Wu and Robert Vaught.

For almost three years, the bombings stopped. But then, the Unabomber returned to haunt Professor Diogenes Angelakos.

On May 15, 1985, Air Force Captain and Berkeley grad Student John Hauser entered a computer lab in Cory Hall at Berkeley. There, he noticed an out of place three ring binder near a computer. When he opened the binder’s cover it exploded.

Industrial Society and Its Future

Theodore Kaczynski 1995

INTRODUCTION

1. The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. They have greatly increased the life-expectancy of those of us who live in “advanced” countries, but they have destabilized society, have made life unfulfilling, have subjected human beings to indignities, have led to widespread psychological suffering (in the Third World to physical suffering as well) and have inflicted severe damage on the natural world. The continued development of technology will worsen the situation. It will certainly subject human being to greater indignities and inflict greater damage on the natural world, it will probably lead to greater social disruption and psychological suffering, and it may lead to increased physical suffering even in “advanced” countries.

On September 18, 1975, Hearst was arrested in a San Francisco apartment with Wendy Yoshimura, another SLA member, by San Francisco Police Inspector Timothy F. Casey and his partner, Police Officer Laurence R. Pasero, and FBI Special Agent Thomas J. Padden and his partners, FBI agents Jason Moulton, Frank Doyle, Jr., Larry Lawler, Monte Hall, Dick Vitamonte, Leo Brenneissen, and Ray Campos.

Cory Hall - Ted Kaczynski Bombing Site at 2626 Hearst Ave (TerraSwarm)

Cory Hall at UC Berkeley, Berkeley, CA 94720

Wendy Yoshimura became associated with the Revolutionary Army, a group founded by her boyfriend, Willie Brandt. He used the title in public statements claiming responsibility for violent actions intended to express opposition to the Vietnam War. In 1972, police discovered a weapons and explosives cache in a Berkeley garage which Yoshimura had rented and described it as a “massive bomb factory.” They also found letters taking credit for planned future bombings targeting the University of California, Berkeley campus, including the Naval Architecture building. Notes described a specific plan to kidnap or assassinate World Bank President and former defense secretary Robert McNamara at his winter residence in Aspen, Colorado. Brandt and two others were arrested in Berkeley on March 31, 1972, and subsequently convicted.