Biodigital Convergence ABC Tutorial Video (7G MESH Network)

My Reader's Digest version of the WED-UN-NATO-ITU-CERN 7G MESH Prison,
Techno-enslavement is the WEF Biodigital Convergence.
Human WBAN, wearables, mobile phones, 5G, 6G Terahertz 7 7G SMART DUST
Swiss Bank Sponsored Hunger Games for Global SWISS fascist rule.
Pacification & Control is the Primary Objective of Swiss Bank Authority:
Human Husbandry programs
CB…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.