Captain Kirk Bill Shatner: Beam me up Scotty!

Bill Shatner knew his third of four wives (Nerine Kidd) was dead long before he called 911-Emergency at 10:20pm. Bill was reading from his prepared scripted cue card.

At 10:20 p.m. Aug. 9, William Shatner, the “Star Trek” star who once hosted the TV action show “Rescue 911,” made a dramatic, real-life emergency call. Gripped with panic and barely able to get the words out, Shatner pleaded for help from a 911 dispatcher minutes after discovering the body of his wife, Nerine, at the bottom of their swimming pool.

https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=911+emergency+call+for+William+Shatner+august+9%2c+1969&mid=42693448D22104E3E36C42693448D22104E3E36C&FORM=VIRE

Murder of Nerine Kidd & the complicity of William Shatner. (Captain Kirk)

We study the available facts & circumstances, then employ our Tenets of Thinking.