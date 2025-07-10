Murder of Nerine Kidd & the complicity of William Shatner. (Captain Kirk)

Space, the final frontier

These are the voyages of the Starship Enterprise

Its five-year mission

To explore strange new worlds

To seek out new life

And new civilizations

To boldly go where no man has gone before

Eugene Wesley Roddenberry Sr. (August 19, 1921 – October 24, 1991) was an American television screenwriter and producer who created the science fiction series and fictional universe Star Trek. Born in El Paso, Texas, Roddenberry grew up in Los Angeles, where his father was a police officer. Roddenberry flew 89 combat missions in the Army Air Forces during World War II and worked as a commercial pilot after the war. Later, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department and began to write for television.

William Shatner OC (born March 22, 1931) is a Canadian actor. In a career spanning seven decades, he is best known for his portrayal of James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, from his 1966 debut as the captain of the starship Enterprise in the second pilot of the first Star Trek television series to his final appearance as Captain Kirk in the seventh Star Trek feature film, Star Trek Generations (1994).

Star Trek is an American science fiction media franchise that started with a television series (simply called Star Trek but now referred to as Star Trek: The Original Series) created by Gene Roddenberry. The series was first broadcast from 1966 to 1969 on NBC. Since then, the Star Trek canon has expanded to include many other series, a film franchise, and other media.

Nerine Elizabeth Kidd (July 13, 1959 – August 9, 1999) was an American actress and model who was best known as the third wife of William Shatner. Kidd battled alcoholism during her time with Shatner and was twice arrested for driving under the influence. Entering twice into rehabilitation, she eventually died of accidental drowning at the couple's home in 1999.

Nerine Kidd was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Warren Kidd, Sr., a retired longshoreman, and June, a former secretary. Kidd was the second of five children with three named brothers, Robert (d.1995), Howard and Warren Jr. The family often spent their summers at their vacation cottage near a lake in Sandown, New Hampshire. She enjoyed boating, water-skiing and taking long walks alongside the lake. She displayed a personality of being bold and almost fearless.

Kidd had finished as a runner-up in the Miss World contest and also participated in a National Television Commercial for Brut Cologne that was known as "Scent of a Man". Her success in her career saw part of her earnings go towards her family. She had starred on a children's television show "A Twist in a Tale" with future husband William Shatner.

David Gerrold (born Jerrold David Friedman; January 24, 1944) is an American science fiction screenwriter and novelist. He wrote the script for the original Star Trek episode "The Trouble with Tribbles", created the Sleestak race on the TV series Land of the Lost, and wrote the novelette "The Martian Child", which won both Hugo and Nebula Awards, and was adapted into a 2007 film starring John Cusack.

"The Trouble with Tribbles" is the fifteenth episode of the second season of the American science fiction television series Star Trek. Written by David Gerrold and directed by Joseph Pevney, it was first broadcast on December 29, 1967. In this comic episode, the starship Enterprise visits a space station that soon becomes overwhelmed by rapidly reproducing small furry creatures called "tribbles".