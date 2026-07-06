Dave McGowan:

Dave McGowan was an American author and investigative researcher known for his books and essays that challenged mainstream narratives on topics ranging from serial murder to the 1960s counterculture and alleged covert operations. Born in Torrance, California on March 25, 1960, McGowan was a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, graduating from UCLA with a degree in psychology before pursuing independent research and writing. He gained wide recognition for his bookWeird Scenes Inside the Canyon: Laurel Canyon, Covert Ops & the Dark Heart of the Hippie Dream, which examines purported links between prominent musicians in the Laurel Canyon scene and U.S. military-intelligence networks. Among his other notable works areProgrammed to Kill: The Politics of Serial Murder, which questions conventional explanations of serial killers and their potential ties to power structures, andUnderstanding the F-Word: American Fascism and the Politics of Illusion. McGowan’s writing, often categorized as conspiracy literature, was praised for its eloquence, moral passion against injustice, originality, and compelling style. He died at home in Eagle Rock, California on November 22, 2015, after a six-month battle with lung cancer.

The Paul Pelosi Show (Private Banker):

Paul Pelosi’s Hit & Run Maserati crash, July 3, 2026, Friday afternoon, 2:30pm Pelosi crashed into a parked car. Paul Pelosi immediately fled the scene.

In 1957, at the age of 16, Paul Pelosi lost control of a car that he was driving on Skyline Boulevard, one mile (1.5 kilometers) north of Crystal Springs Dam in San Mateo County, California and crashed. His older brother David, who was a passenger in the car, died in the crash. Moments before the crash, allegedly David had warned his younger brother to reduce speed. Paul Pelosi was exonerated in the matter by the coroner’s jury.

The date of the DUI car crash involving Paul Pelosi is May 28, 2022. The incident occurred around 10:26 p.m. in Napa County, California, where Pelosi’s Porsche was involved in a collision with a right-of-way jeep driven by vineyard worker Jesus Lopez.

On October 28, 2022, 42-year-old David Wayne DePape attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives. DePape beat Paul with a hammer during a home invasion of the couple’s Pacific Heights, San Francisco, residence, leaving him with a fractured skull that required surgery. No reports of any Napa County DUI probation violations.

The Hammer attack was a hoax staged at the security team house at 2640 Broadway. The Pelosi’s reside at 2720 Pacific Avenue one block uphill at Divisadero Street. Paul was on 36-months DUI Napa County probation at the time of his fake hammer attack.

On Friday afternoon, July 3, 2026, Paul Pelosi crashed his Maserati into a parked car at 6700 Yount Street, Yountville and immediately fled the scene North to Yountville Cross Road. He was not arrested by the County Sheriff.

#2 Zinfandel Way Saint Helena Pelosi gated Obelisk Chain of Command Estate.