Cellular & Molecular Communication is Precision E-Medicine Weaponry

How Smart Dust Could Spy On Your Brain: The real time monitoring of brain function has advanced in leaps and bounds in recent years. That’s largely thanks to various new technologies that can monitor the collective behavior of groups of neurons, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging, magneto encephalopathy and positron emission tomography.

https://www.technologyreview.com/2013/07/16/177343/how-smart-dust-could-spy-on-your-brain/

United Nations NATO pacification & control Net-Centric weaponry systems.

DARPA, HARP, DOE, ITU, IEEE, RAND Corp, SRII, UC Berkeley, MIT, etc..

6G sub-millimeter waves of energy: EMF PAVE PAWS, DEWs, Photonics, Acoustics.

Molecular communication: Molecular communications systems use the presence or absence of a selected type of molecule to digitally encode messages. The molecules are delivered into communications media such as air and water for transmission. The technique also is not subject to the requirement of using antennas that are sized to a specific ratio of the wavelength of the signal. Molecular communication signals can be made biocompatible and require very little energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_communication

Dust Networks, Inc. is an American company that specializes in the design and manufacture of wireless sensor networks for industrial applications including process monitoring, condition monitoring, asset management, environment, health and safety (EHS) monitoring, and power management. They were acquired by Linear Technology, Inc in December 2011, which in turn was acquired by Analog Devices, Inc. in 2017. The Dust Networks product team operates in the IoT Networking Platforms group of Analog Devices

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_sensor_network

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Environment,_health_and_safety

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analog_Devices

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Electrical_and_Electronics_Engineers

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Telecommunication_Union

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Photonics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scintillation_(physics)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luminescence

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sonic_weapon

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directed-energy_weapon

Havana syndrome, formally known as "anomalous health incidents", is a medical condition reported by U.S. and Canadian government officials and military personnel, primarily in overseas locations1. It is a medical episode of signs and symptoms reported by United States and Canadian embassy staff in Cuba which began in November 2016. It has also happened in other countries such as in the United States, Austria, and Germany. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Havana_syndrome

Synthetic biology is a multidisciplinary area of research that seeks to create new biological parts, devices, and systems, or to redesign systems that are already found in nature. It involves the design and construction of new biological entities such as enzymes, genetic circuits, and cells or the redesign of existing biological systems. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_biology

https://www.acrobiosystems.com/A1657-CRISPR-Cas-technology.html?msclkid=921936fbd2761db513ac516014667ade&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=ALL.-%5BUSA%5D.-DSA-Bing&utm_term=acrobiosystems&utm_content=All%20Webpages