Comedy Store-West Hollywood Operations

Club Seville opened New Year's Eve 1935, closed in 1939. It featured a "crystal dance floor with subsurface fish, fountains and colored lights in its Crystal Marine Room.".

Ciro's (later known as Ciro's Le Disc) was a nightclub on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California owned by William Wilkerson. Opened in 1940, Ciro's became a popular nightspot for celebrities. The nightclub closed in 1960 and was reopened as a rock club in 1965. After a few name changes, it eventually became The Comedy Store in 1972.

William Richard "Billy" Wilkerson (September 29, 1890 – September 2, 1962) was the founder of The Hollywood Reporter, a real estate developer in Las Vegas and owner of such nightclubs as Ciro's. His series of columns known as "Billy's List" helped to initiate the red scare that led to the Hollywood blacklist. Wilkerson "discovered" Lana Turner.

The Comedy Store was opened in April 1972 by comedians Sammy Shore (1927–2019), and Rudy De Luca. The building was formerly the home of Club Seville (1935),[1] later, Ciro's (1940–1957), a popular Hollywood nightclub owned by William Wilkerson, and later Ciro's Le Disc, a rock and roll venue, where the Byrds were discovered in 1964.

Rudy De Luca is an American screenwriter and actor best known for his work with filmmaker Mel Brooks. He co-founded The Comedy Store with Sammy Shore in April 1972.

Sammy Shore was born in 1927 in New York City at the start of the Great Depression in the United States. He grew up in a traditional household to Jewish parents.

Shore began his career doing stand-up comedy with Shecky Greene in the Catskill Mountains. He was chosen, in 1969, to open for Elvis Presley’s comeback performance at the International Hotel, Las Vegas. He then opened for Elvis’ road shows until 1972. Shore continued to perform comedy, opening for Tony Orlando, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Sammy Davis Jr. and others. Shore served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Mitzi Shore (born Lillian Saidel; July 25, 1930 – April 11, 2018) was an American comedy club owner. Her husband, Sammy Shore, co-founded The Comedy Store in 1972 and she became its owner two years later. Through the club, she had a huge influence on the careers of up-and-coming comedians for many decades.