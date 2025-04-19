Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Cynthia Beck: weapons dealer & Gordon Getty's girlfriend (Bel Air & Malibu)

NATO Military housing comes with terms & conditions of use
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 19, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Pretty standard policy for Military residents of Bel Air, Homby Hills & Malibu.

Gordon's long-time mistress, Cynthia Beck, resides across Sunset Boulevard from P Diddy at 111 N Beverly Glen Blvd, Bel Air Los Angeles

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cynthia_Beck

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gordon_Getty

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ann_Getty

Puff Diddy's Looking Glass DHS home invasions (200 So. Mapleton Drive): https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/puff-diddys-looking-glass-dhs-home

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
George Dealey & Abraham Zapruder were Scottish Rite Knight Templars
  Juxtaposition1
Dan Rather's career at CBS was based on JFK mendacity
  Juxtaposition1
Dan Rather, CBS, a case study & Gladio Murder concealment
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria, Numerology Ciphers of our SWISS BANK AUTHORITY
  Juxtaposition1
Gordon Getty's sons were murdered (Andrew & John)
  Juxtaposition1
Puff Daddy is an Entertainment Military Intellgence Operative following orders.
  Juxtaposition1
Puff Diddy's Looking Glass DHS home invasions (200 So. Mapleton Drive)
  Juxtaposition1