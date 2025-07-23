Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Molecular Cloning is the REAL ID Digital Twin Brain Project

You have thus become a walking antenna & hard drive. 7G MESH wireless sensor.
Juxtaposition1
Jul 23, 2025
DNA is your Media Access Adress (MAC). REAL ID, digital enslavement code.

You have thus become a walking antenna & hard drive. 7G MESH wireless sensor.

DNA REAL ID-Digital MAC address for Molecular Communiation tethered to the Cloud of Internet of Behavior monitoring:

1) Precision Medicine is a 24-7 weapon targeting weapon.

2) Biosecurity ZERO TRUST & SWISS CRISPR Social Credit based system

3) Techno-enslavement pacification & control

4) The Internet of Behavior (Compliance & Obedience) IoB

5) Molecular Engineered Zombies, gene-edited cloning & research medicine

6) Tethered to the HAL-9000 Super AI Eye in the Sky 24-7

7) United Nations Agenda 2030 One World Governance

