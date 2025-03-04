Playback speed
Evil Ways, Annuit Coeptis, Nuvus Ordo Seclorum (CBDC Swiss Control)

Central Bank Digital Currency is EVIL. It is Occultist Pacification Obedience Control Weapon. Occultism is a cipher code for: Secret, Private Conspiracy of Crimes.
Mar 04, 2025
The Eye of Horus: https://egyptmythology.com/the-all-seeing-eye-myths-and-symbolism-in-egyptian-art/ https://veryinformed.com/why-do-celebrities-cover-one-eye/ https://www.britannica.com/topic/ancient-Egyptian-religion https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eye_of_Horus

Annuit cœptis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annuit_c%C5%93ptis

Nuvus ordo seclorum: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Novus_ordo_seclorum

Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán (born July 20, 1947) is an American guitarist, best known as a founding member of the rock band Santana. Born and raised in Mexico where he developed his musical background, he rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s in the United States with Santana, which pioneered a fusion of rock and roll and Latin American jazz. Its sound featured his melodic, blues-based lines set against Latin American and African rhythms played on percussion instruments not generally heard in rock, such as timbales and congas. Carlos Santana experienced a resurgence of popularity and critical acclaim in the late 1990s. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Santana https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santana_(band) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CBS

