Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
10

Operation Gladio, You Really Got Me!

Gladio, Phoenix, Search & Destroy are synonymous for: Murder, Kidnapping, Terrorism
Juxtaposition1
Mar 05, 2025
6
10
Share
Transcript

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO/OTAN), also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental transnational military alliance of 32 member states—30 European and 2 North American. Established in the aftermath of World War II, the organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty, signed in Washington, D.C., on 4 April 1949. NATO is a collective security system: its independent member states agree to defend each other against attacks by third parties. During the Cold War, NATO operated as a check on the threat posed by the Soviet Union. The alliance remained in place after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact and has been involved in military operations in the Balkans, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. The organization's motto is animus in consulendo liber (Latin for 'a mind unfettered in deliberation'). The organization's strategic concepts include deterrence.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Union_(alliance) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Intelligence_Agency https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligence_agency https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benelux https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychological_warfare https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stay-behind https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Gladio https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bologna_massacre

Age 18 Steven Parent's date was Hollywood Star Trek scriptwriter David Gerrold: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Gerrold

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
  Juxtaposition1
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1