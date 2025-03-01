Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Panopticon & The Prisoner TV Series

24-7 Surveillance Systems for trace, track & targeting all inmates (profane citizens).
Juxtaposition1
Mar 01, 2025
∙ Paid
7
1
Share

The panopticon is a design of institutional building with an inbuilt system of control, originated by the English philosopher and social theorist Jeremy Bentham in the 18th century. The concept is to allow all prisoners of an institution to be observed by a single corrections officer, without the inmates knowing whether or not they are being watched. h…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
  Juxtaposition1
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1